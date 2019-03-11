//Blazers Basketball Earns Spot In 2019 South Region Championship

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has earned a spot in the 2019 South Region Championship with a 4-seed placing.

VSU will face Gulf South Conference foe, 5-seed West Alabama in the first round. They have had exciting games in the regular season as the Blazers have defeated them twice.

The Blazers come into the game with a 24-6 record and won their third straight GSC regular season title with a 16-4 record in league play.

The game between VSU and West Alabama will take place on Saturday, March 16th, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Whoever wins this match-up will face either, 8-seed, Miles or, 1-seed, Nova S.E. in the second round.

