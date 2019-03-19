//Blazer Football Spring Practices Coming Up

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After coming off an undefeated National Championship season, the Valdosta State Blazers are getting back to work this spring.

A lot of players may be returning but they have a new face at the helm, VSU Alum, Gary Goff.

This past season was the first undefeated season in Blazer history and hope to repeat it. Goff knows the history and tradition at VSU and doesn’t want it to change.

The Blazers spring practice schedule:

2019 Valdosta State Football Spring Schedule

March 28 4 p.m.

March 30 9 a.m.

April 2 4 p.m.

April 4 4 p.m.

April 6 8:30 a.m.

April 9 4 p.m.

April 11 4 p.m.

April 13 8 a.m. (Scrimmage 1)

April 16 4 p.m.

April 18 4 p.m.

April 19 6 a.m. (Scrimmage 2)

April 23 4 p.m.

April 25 4 p.m.

April 26 4 p.m.

April 27 Annual Spring Game 11 a.m. (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)