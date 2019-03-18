//2019 NCAA Tournament Brackets Have Been Placed

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Schools now know what seed they are in the NCAA Tournament and who they will face in the first round.

Florida State, Florida, Georgia State, North Carolina and Duke have been placed in the NCAA Tournament and as fans, we’re excited to see how far they go.

FSU have been placed as a 4-seed and will play 13-seed Vermont. If they get past Vermont, they’ll have to face either Marquette or Murray State in the Second Round.

10-seed Florida will have an interesting first two rounds as they face 7-seed Nevada in the first round and will most likely have to play 2-seed Michigan in the second round if they get past Nevada.

Georgia State will make it to the Tournament for the fifth time in their program history after winning the Sun Belt tournament championship. They are placed as a 14-seed and will face 3-seed Houston in the first round. If they can defeat Houston, they’ll face either 6-seed Iowa State or 11-seed Ohio State in the second round.

North Carolina and Duke have completely swapped momentum in the last couple of weeks. North Carolina was projected to win the ACC Tournament and come into the NCAA tournament as one of the best teams in the country. Duke was projected to be a 3-seed or 4-seed but they got Zion Williamson back and took control and won the ACC Tournament.

Duke is now a 1-seed in the tournament and will face off against either North Carolina Central or North Dakota State. The Blue Devils will most likely face either Virginia Commonwealth or Central Florida in the second round.

North Carolina still got a 1-seed but they come in with little momentum as they face 16-seed Iona in the first round. The Tar Heels will most like face either 8-seed Utah State or 9-seed Washington in the second round.

More Info: 2019 NCAA Tournament Brackets