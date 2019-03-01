//1 Perfect NCAA Tournament Bracket Remaining

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After 43 games and thousands of brackets were busted from the ESPN bracket challenge, 1 perfect bracket remains.

Every game that has happened up to now and heading into the Sweet 16, one person has gotten them all right.

There’s already been a few upsets in the first two rounds including Murray State defeating Marquette, Minnesota defeating Louisville and Auburn defeating the Kansas Jawhawks.

The Florida Gators were defeated by the Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the tournament, 64-49.

FSU has advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 and will face Gonzaga on Thursday, March 28th.

The Duke Blue Devils was almost knocked out of the tournament last night when they scraped by UCF, 77-76. Central Florida came within an inch of the rim of beating Duke. Duke will face the Virginia Tech Hokies this Friday night.

Auburn has a tough task as they will face North Carolina on Friday for a birth in the Elite 8. Auburn defeated maybe one of the favorites for the championship in Kansas, 89-76, in the second round.

Tennessee was pushed to the limit by Iowa after accumulating over a 20 point lead in the first half. The Hawkeyes came back in the second half and pushed the game to overtime. The Volunteers barely got by in overtime, 83-77.

This has just been “Madness” this year and we still have four more rounds of game to go. Who will make it to the Final 4 and have a chance to win it all?

More Info: 2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket