//Will Craig Kimbrel Make It Back To Atlanta?

VALDOSTA – Rumors are circling around the baseball world that former Atlanta Brave, Craig Kimbrel, could become a Brave again.

This is a big situation for Atlanta. They need another steady closer for 2019. They have Arodys Vicaino and AJ Minter but will they get Kimbrel?

That’s what everyone thinks. Kimbrel is looking for a six year or more contract for $100 million. The Braves haven’t had that particular amount to spend lately. They already spent $23 million on Josh Donaldson.

When a player comes back to their original team, there’s always a 50/50 chance that they’ll succeed. It’s not guaranteed.

Let’s look at it like this, yes, the Braves and Braves fans want Kimbrel back. No, they might not have the money to spend; especially if they do get Kimbrel and have to pay the luxury tax for going over the salary cap.

We want to see Kimbrel back with the Braves. He already holds the most saves in Braves history; ahead of John Smoltz. Atlanta hasn’t had a dominant closer since Kimbrel left. Minter’s pre-pitch pose and actions kind of remind you of Kimbrel but he’s not Kimbrel.

Let’s just hope Atlanta can pull off a miracle and get Kimbrel back in that red and navy blue.

