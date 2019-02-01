//VSU Tennis To Open At Embry Tomorrow

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The 2019 Valdosta State Men’s and Women’s teams will open their schedule at Embry-Riddle tomorrow in Daytona.

Per VSU:

“The Blazer men’s tennis team enters the spring ranked eighth nationally by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. VSU junior Jordi Mas is ranked No. 3 nationally and is 6-2 on the year during the fall season with a berth in the ITA Regional Championship, while losing in the final of the Gulf South Conference Fall Championship. Junior teammate and No. 19 nationally Xavier Pineda won his flight of the GSC Fall Championship and is 6-1 in singles play on the year.”

“Along with Pineda and Mas, VSU has juniors Axel Holm, along with Yohan Nguyen and freshmen Robert Cizek and FlorianSimbozel completing head coach John Hansen‘s squad.”

The next match up will be next Wednesday at 1 P.M. at Georgia College.

