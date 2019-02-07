//Valwood Has Three Players Sign Their National Letter Of Intent
February 7, 2019

Valwood Has Three Players Sign Their National Letter Of Intent

VALDOSTA – Valwood had three players sign to play football at the next level including J’Lon Aikens, Liam Peterman and Caleb Burns.


Caleb Burns (Central Methodist University)

Liam Peterman (Ripon University)

J’Lon Aikens (Finlandia University)

