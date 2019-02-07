Local SportsFebruary 7, 2019 Valwood Has Three Players Sign Their National Letter Of Intent Share with friends VALDOSTA – Valwood had three players sign to play football at the next level including J’Lon Aikens, Liam Peterman and Caleb Burns. Caleb Burns (Central Methodist University) Liam Peterman (Ripon University) J’Lon Aikens (Finlandia University) Related posts Valwood Wrestling Team Places at…Valdosta Football Players Sign NLOILowndes High Has Five Football…Local High Schools To Have…D-1 Offered Freshman Quarterback from…Valdosta High Baseball To Start…VSU Tennis To Open At…VHS Wildcat Wrestling State Duals…Cairo Golfer Wins GAGP Michelob…Viking Head Baseball Coach Replaced