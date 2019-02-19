//Valdosta State Softball Double Header Moved To Different Date Against Georgia Southwestern

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – VSU Blazer softball games were supposed to be played last night at Georgia Southwestern but were moved to a different date because of rain.

According To VSU Athletics:

“Due to rain overnight in Americus, Ga., the Valdosta State softball doubleheader at Georgia Southwestern has been moved from Tuesday to Mar. 28 at 4 and 6 p.m.



The announcement was made Tuesday morning and now the Blazers return to action a week from Wednesday (Feb. 27) at Flagler for a doubleheader.



Check back with vstateblazers.com for information on softball all season long.”