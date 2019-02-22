//Valdosta High Lady ‘Cats Basketball Headed To Elite 8
Local Sports

Valdosta High Lady ‘Cats Basketball Headed To Elite 8

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Lady ‘Cats basketball team is headed to the Elite 8 after defeating Bradwell Institute.

Valdosta came into the game with a record of 24-3 and ranked 512 in the nation and 19th in the state, according to MaxPreps

The Lady ‘Cats won in a thrilling overtime game to defeat Bradwell Institute, 67-66.

Valdosta will play the Harrison Hoyas in the Elite 8 next week. The date and time will be posted as soon as it becomes available.

Whoever wins between Valdosta and Harrison will face either Lovejoy or Northview High School.

