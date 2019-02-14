//Valdosta High Baseball Wins Season Opener

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School won their 2019 baseball season opener against Colquitt County Packers, 3-0.

Valdosta got the season started off with some big hits against the Packers. Scoring their first run in the second inning got them some momentum.

The ‘Cats pulled away in the third inning as they scored two runs in the third inning, making the score 3-0.

It was all defense after that as both teams didn’t score anymore runs.

This capped off the first game of the season as Valdosta moves to 1-0 and will face another former region-foe in Tift County on Saturday, February 16th at 3 P.M. at Valdosta High School.