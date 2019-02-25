//Valdosta High Baseball Will Broadcast Handful Of Games On Rock 106.9

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High baseball hopes to make it to the deep into the playoffs this year and everyone will get to hear their journey as they will broadcast 12 games on Rock 106.9.

Valdosta Baseball Radio Schedule:

3/8 At Northside-Warner Robins Starts at 6 P.M.

3/15 Vs Houston County Starts at 6 P.M.

3/22 Double Header Vs Northside-Warner Robins Starts at 4:30 P.M.

3/29 Double Header At Houston County Starts at 4:30 P.M.

4/2 At Coffee Starts at 6 P.M.

4/5 Double Header Vs Coffee Starts at 4:30 P.M.

4/16 Vs Lee County Starts at 6 P.M.

4/19 Double Header At Lee County Starts at 4:30 P.M.