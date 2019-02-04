//Valdosta High Baseball To Start Off 2019 Season With Scrimmage

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosts High Wildcats baseball team will start off the 2019 season on February 5th with a scrimmage against the Lanier County Bulldogs.

The ‘Cats are coming off a big season last year as they went all the way to the Elite 8 before they lost to River Ridge.

Valdosta went 24-11 last year and hope to do even better this season.

Three out of their first four games will be against Region-1 7A as they will host Colquitt county, Tift County and Lowndes High.

The game against Lanier County will be on Tuesday, February 5th, at 6 P.M.

2019 Valdosta Baseball Schedule