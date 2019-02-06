//Valdosta Football Players Sign NLOI
Local SportsFebruary 6, 2019

Valdosta Football Players Sign NLOI

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The winningest high school football team in the country, Valdosta High School, has always produced great players and they did just that as they have nine players to sign at the next level.


Devonta Berrian – Union College (Kentucky)
Son of: Kelvin and Stacy Smith / # 8  / Wide Receiver

Jacquez Brown – University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky)
Son of: Junis Dennis / #12 / Defensive Back

Jaxon Harrell – LaGrange College
Son of: Dirk and Angela Harrell / #56 / Offensive Line 

Justin Harrell – LaGrange College
Son of: Dirk and Angela Harrell / #57 / Offensive Line 

Desmond Johnson – Western Kentucky University 
Son of: ShunTina Johnson and Brian Williams / #4 / Linebacker

Christian Jones – Carson-Newman University 
Son of: Terri Carter / #50 / Offensive Line

Rajae’z Mosley – University of West Georgia
Son of: Elizabeth Ward and Reggie Mosley / #22 / Running Back 

Bazelais Saintvil – Christian Community College (Atlanta)
Son of: Tecola London / #19 / Running Back 

Jarred Sermons – Union College (Kentucky)
Son of: Uran and Michelle Yearby / #89 / Defensive End

Related posts