Local SportsFebruary 6, 2019 Valdosta Football Players Sign NLOI Share with friends VALDOSTA – The winningest high school football team in the country, Valdosta High School, has always produced great players and they did just that as they have nine players to sign at the next level. Devonta Berrian – Union College (Kentucky)Son of: Kelvin and Stacy Smith / # 8 / Wide Receiver Jacquez Brown – University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky)Son of: Junis Dennis / #12 / Defensive Back Jaxon Harrell – LaGrange CollegeSon of: Dirk and Angela Harrell / #56 / Offensive Line Justin Harrell – LaGrange CollegeSon of: Dirk and Angela Harrell / #57 / Offensive Line Desmond Johnson – Western Kentucky University Son of: ShunTina Johnson and Brian Williams / #4 / Linebacker Christian Jones – Carson-Newman University Son of: Terri Carter / #50 / Offensive Line Rajae'z Mosley – University of West GeorgiaSon of: Elizabeth Ward and Reggie Mosley / #22 / Running Back Bazelais Saintvil – Christian Community College (Atlanta)Son of: Tecola London / #19 / Running Back Jarred Sermons – Union College (Kentucky)Son of: Uran and Michelle Yearby / #89 / Defensive End