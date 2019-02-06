//Valdosta Football Players Sign NLOI

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The winningest high school football team in the country, Valdosta High School, has always produced great players and they did just that as they have nine players to sign at the next level.



Devonta Berrian – Union College (Kentucky)

Son of: Kelvin and Stacy Smith / # 8 / Wide Receiver



Jacquez Brown – University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky)

Son of: Junis Dennis / #12 / Defensive Back



Jaxon Harrell – LaGrange College

Son of: Dirk and Angela Harrell / #56 / Offensive Line



Justin Harrell – LaGrange College

Son of: Dirk and Angela Harrell / #57 / Offensive Line



Desmond Johnson – Western Kentucky University

Son of: ShunTina Johnson and Brian Williams / #4 / Linebacker



Christian Jones – Carson-Newman University

Son of: Terri Carter / #50 / Offensive Line



Rajae’z Mosley – University of West Georgia

Son of: Elizabeth Ward and Reggie Mosley / #22 / Running Back



Bazelais Saintvil – Christian Community College (Atlanta)

Son of: Tecola London / #19 / Running Back