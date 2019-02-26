//Valdosta Baseball To Play Colquitt County Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will travel to Moultrie today to play the Colquitt County Packers.

This is a big game between the two. It’s a rivalry game and it’s a rematch of a game earlier in the season that Valdosta won, 3-0.

Valdosta comes into this game with a record of 5-2 and Colquitt with a record of 1-4.

Even though Valdosta has lost their last two games, this is when Valdosta plays their best; when they have a chip on their shoulder.

The ‘Cats have won all their games against Region 1-7A opponents thus far and could stay undefeated with their win today.

Today’s game between Valdosta and Colquitt County will start at 6 P.M. After this, the ‘Cats will have four straight home games, starting tomorrow, before getting into region play.