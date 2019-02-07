//Super Bowl 53: Exceptionally Low Concession Prices at the Mercedes-Benz

Share with friends













By Tiara Battle:

On average, one would pay about 5 to 6 dollars for a hot dog at any NFL stadium, but not at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium of Atlanta in 2019. Despite Super Bowl Sunday being one of the biggest games of the year, the Falcons owner, Arthur Blank, manages to keep the concession prices at an all time low for Super Bowl LIII.

The Mercedes-Benz offers one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest hot dog of all of the NFL, starting at just 2 dollars. Here’s a look at the rest of the menu:

(graphic from mercedesbenzstadium.com)

Looking at last year’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, one would see that the price of a hot dog was seven times the price of what it is now.

Why can’t all stadiums in the NFL implement this fan first pricing for concessions during the Super Bowl? After all, the fans do pay on average $2500-$3000 for a ticket so it almost makes it reasonable to pay that much without having to dish out an extra twenty to thirty dollars on food alone. Twenty to thirty dollars on food for one person is an extremity when a great amount of money can still be made with lower prices.

The CEO and President of the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, Gary Stokan, stated that the Falcons and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium are making more money with the fan first pricing. He said to “give credit to Arthur Blank who wanted to make this a fan-friendly venue.” Several would agree that he does deserve credit as this could possibly change the future of concession pricing over the entire league. If not that, then it will definitely change the future of Super Bowl concession pricing.

