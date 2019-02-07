//Signing Day for Riley

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – As the nation wrapped up National Signing Day, familiar high school rituals took place across the country. The media buzzed as athletes signed letters of intent to play for various college programs.

BridgeBuilder Education & Investments seized the moment to partner with Steeda Manufacturing in Valdosta, GA in order to celebrate local teenage talent, Riley McDowell, who is starting his career just before he graduates this spring from high school.

Riley McDowell on National Signing Day

“When I was contacted by Kelly McDowell to let me know her son, Riley, had been hired by Steeda, I immediately knew what we needed to do in order to highlight his achievement,” said DeWayne Johnson, Co-Founder of BridgeBuilder Education & Investments, who organized the signing day to spotlight Riley.

Johnson says it was the words of Valdosta’s Mayor John Gayle that initially motivated him after sharing the idea of a signing day ceremony that a Virginia school organized.

“What a great way to encourage and recognize our students. I can see you starting something like this here,” stated Mayor Gayle.

Johnson immediately reached out to Scott Boda, Director of Manufacturing and Plant Manager for Steeda Manufacturing, to find out if he would be interested in the idea of holding a “Signing Day” recognition for Riley. Without hesitation, Boda replied that he just needed to know when.

“Riley has been an exceptional student, and I firmly believe that celebrating students like him who choose to enter our local workforce should be regularly highlighted so that other students see a new standard for what is popular, proving also what can be achieved while becoming financially secure much earlier in life,” added Johnson.

Riley, who is a homeschool student preparing to graduate high school in May 2019, is known for his positive attitude, general knowledge about cars, and family history in manufacturing. Because his father is a machinist, Riley wishes to pursue a similar career.

Carrying with him a half dozen professional references, Boda said it was an easy decision to hire Riley. “Occasionally, you come across prospects like Riley and know instantly that you need to find a way to get them in the front door and on your team.”

Other areas of the country are choosing to show the importance of this kind of talent through recognition or signing day ceremonies.

“We have to commit to finding a way to address the skills gap in our region, and part of the solution is making academic success and trade skills exciting within our community,” said Johnson. “This is a way that parents get to see their ‘superstar’ student sign on for success at the next level in the professional arena, and for students to be seen as a ‘hot commodity’ amongst their peers, just as we do for sports.”

During the occasion, Riley’s parents watched as he signed his letter of intent with Steeda. Just as athletes proudly represented their future teams, Riley wore a T-shirt and cap combination representing Steeda Manufacturing, where he is currently working.

The recognition has been widely shared on social media, with followers praising Riley’s celebration.

“The signing day celebration is a simple act but so impactful for our community,” stated Kelly McDowell. “It encourages our students to see the reward in hard work and in the opportunities available right around them. It provides the companies with employees who know they are valued and are eager to learn. These will not just be high school students getting jobs. They are choosing to stay in our community, put down roots, and help our community thrive. This is an opportunity for businesses to champion the next generation.”

Riley also concurred, “I’m honored to be given this opportunity and I think it is very rewarding to see the work I have done pay off. Getting my dream job at such a young age has made my high school and college classes well worth it.”

The idea is that students who earned jobs towards the end of their high school or college studies would take part in the signing ceremony with their new, local employers. The employers would typically purchase hats, T-shirts and other items, and each student would be shown signing commitment letters at the same time while parents and administrators proudly watch.

“The key is that we are celebrating local students beginning post-graduation careers with employers within our area,” stated Johnson.

Boda added, “So often it’s the student-athletes that are celebrated. At the end of the day, we need to remember to celebrate all students who make the choice to follow a path to better themselves and their future.”

As expected, Riley had a mature perspective for summing up the celebration. “I think recognizing the students helps them see that there are opportunities all around them. They do not need to go to a big city to find a job. Hiring young not only helps the business but also builds the community.”

According to organizers, this is just the beginning.