//Several UGA Players Expected To Shine At NFL Combine

VALDOSTA – With the NFL Combine starting this Friday, UGA has a lot of players that will open some eyes.

Most noticeably to show out is defensive back, Deandre Baker. He was a star at UGA and is expected to easily be picked in the top ten in the NFL Draft.

Two other players that will get people talking after combine workouts is wide receiver, Riley Ridley, and tight end, Isaac Nauta. They are tremendous route runners and can catch anything that comes near them.

Ridley is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, Calvin Ridley. It would be pretty cool to see them face each other or even play on the same team in the NFL.

Other UGA players that are very underrated that will be at the NFL Combine are Elijah Holyfield, D’Andre Walker, Lamont Gaillard, Terry Godwin, Jonathan Ledbetter and Mecole Hardman.

