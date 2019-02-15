//SEC Announces Schedule for Annual SEC Media Days

VALDOSTA – The Southeastern Conference has announced their 2019 schedule for their annual SEC Media Days before football season.
After having media day in Atlanta last year, they have announced they’re moving it back to Hoover, Alabama; the site for SEC Media Days from 2001-2017.
SEC Media Days will be July 15-18 this summer.
Kirby Smart and a few players will appear at the media day on Tuesday, July 16th.
Full Lineup:
Monday, July 15
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Missouri – Barry Odom
Tuesday, July 16
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Ole Miss – Matt Luke
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Wednesday, July 17
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Chad Morris
Miss. State – Joe Moorhead
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
Thursday, July 18
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
More Info: 2019 SEC Media Days Announced