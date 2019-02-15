//SEC Announces Schedule for Annual SEC Media Days

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Southeastern Conference has announced their 2019 schedule for their annual SEC Media Days before football season.

After having media day in Atlanta last year, they have announced they’re moving it back to Hoover, Alabama; the site for SEC Media Days from 2001-2017.

SEC Media Days will be July 15-18 this summer.

Kirby Smart and a few players will appear at the media day on Tuesday, July 16th.

Full Lineup:

Monday, July 15

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Barry Odom

Tuesday, July 16

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Ole Miss – Matt Luke

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Wednesday, July 17

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Chad Morris

Miss. State – Joe Moorhead

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Thursday, July 18

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

More Info: 2019 SEC Media Days Announced