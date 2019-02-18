//New Book On FSU Football Is A Touchdown

Share with friends













Press Release From Atlantic Publication Group:

OCALA, Fla. — February 18, 2019 —The game of football is an integral component of the life and culture on American college campuses. “FSU’s Sons of the Sixties: A Case For the Defense” provides an insider’s peek into what it took to be a college athlete at Florida State University in the 1960s.



While it may take both an offense and a defense to win games, John Crowe and Dale McCullers, two former Seminole teammates, contend that FSU’s defense in the 1960s was nothing short of exceptional and helped form the game of football that we know today. “FSU’s Sons of the Sixties: A Case for the Defense” analyzes the critical — and often-overlooked — role that defensive football plays in building an elite college football program through the perspectives of those who experienced it firsthand.



While making the case for the defense, Crowe and McCullers highlight the experiences of 12 FSU Hall of Fame defensive players. Each player’s individual rise as a star student athlete and the careers of their various coaches is explored alongside highlights of games, plays, touchdowns, and fumbles and player statistics to provide an in-depth look at college football as it was in the 1960s.



Both Crowe and McCullers were defensive teammates on the historical Seminole teams of the 1960s era, providing readers with stories about what it was like to play with famous teammates like Lee Corse and train under coaches like Bobby Bowden. “FSU’s Sons of the Sixties: A Case for the Defense” takes you onto the field and into the lives of the stalwarts of the Seminole gridiron.



Physical review copies available upon request.

Author: John Crowe and Dale McCullers

Editor: Danielle Lieneman

Publisher: Atlantic Publishing Inc.

1405 SW 6th Ave.

Ocala, FL, 34471





