//Moultrie Coach Propst Suspended

Share with friends













MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt County High School Packers head football coach Rush Propst is in the hot seat again. No stranger to controversy, he has weathered storms in the past.

The latest, first reported by WALB, involves a vague suspension – with pay – that was made official Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

His suspension is pending an internal investigation into personnel issues.

Propst has been the Packers head football coach since 2008, winning 119 games, losing 35, and bringing home two state championships.

The head football coach was faced another suspension for headbutting a player in 2015 but the suspension was lifted.

Propst was the head coach of Hoover High School (Ala.) when the show “Two-A-Days” was aired on MTV, highlighting his coaching style.

Coach Propst has a past, and his future is currently in question.

ESPN produced an entire special on his controversial “double life,” which included have a wife and a mistress – two separate families.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens during this investigation and more info will be added as it becomes available.