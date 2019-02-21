//Marshall Wins GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz

Share with friends













CAIRO – Golf Club of Cairo golfer Sonny Marshall posted 2 birdies to take 1st

place by 2 points over Golf Club of Thomasville Golfer Jeff Freedman.

Played at Tire Creek Golf Club in Cairo, Ga., Marshall didn’t waste any time

setting the bar for the day by posting a birdie three on hole three, a 344 yd par four.

After 9 holes Jim Ellis Golf Club of Cairo had a 1 point lead over Billy Walden of Golf Club of Cairo, Freedman and Marshall. On hole Freedman and Ellis posted pars while Marshall had a double bogey.

Hole 11 Freedman and Marshall took 3’s while Ellis had a double bogey.

Hole 14 Freedman made a birdie while Ellis had a par and Marshall

had a bogey.

Freedman went 4 over from 15 through 18, Ellis went 3 over and Marshall posted posted par on 15, birdie on 17 and par on 18 to seal the

deal.

Marshall and Golf Club of Valdosta Golfer Jack Coffey lead the field with 2 skins each while Walden had 1 and Freedman had 1 plus winning the Michelob Ultra closest to pin challenge.

Rounding out the top 11 prize winners were Freedman 2 place 3rd place Walden, Mike Harpe Golf Club of Valdosta 4th ,Ellis 5th ,Coffey 6th, David Beals Golf Club of Thomasville 7th John Ungar Golf Club of Valdosta 8th Jerome Martin Golf Club of Cairo 9th Matt Granger Golf Club of Savannah 10th and Scott Starr Golf Club of Cario 11th. Interclub play Golf Club of

Cairo took 1st place Golf Club of Thomasville 2nd Golf Club of Valdosta

3rd and Golf Club of Savannah 4th.

Francis Lake of Lake Park will host the March event on Thursday

March 14.

Golfers interested in playing should Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions John Ungar at 614-441-3965 or E-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com Deadline to enter is March 7, 2019.