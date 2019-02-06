//Lowndes High Has Five Football Players Sign NLOI

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes had five Vikings sign to play at the next level including Christian Stephens, De’Anthony Millings, Ashton Musgrove, Parker Brogdon and Jacquaveun Robinson.

#20 Christian Stephens signed to play at Valdosta State University.



#55 Parker Brogdon signed his Letter of Intent to play for VSU.

#47 Ashton Musgrove signed to play at Georgia Military College.

#99 De’Anthony Millings signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Valdosta State University.