Local SportsFebruary 6, 2019 Lowndes High Has Five Football Players Sign NLOI Share with friends VALDOSTA – Lowndes had five Vikings sign to play at the next level including Christian Stephens, De'Anthony Millings, Ashton Musgrove, Parker Brogdon and Jacquaveun Robinson. #20 Christian Stephens signed to play at Valdosta State University. #55 Parker Brogdon signed his Letter of Intent to play for VSU. #47 Ashton Musgrove signed to play at Georgia Military College. #99 De'Anthony Millings signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Valdosta State University. #67 Jacquaveun Robinson signed to play for Georgia Knights Prep Academy.