//Lowndes High Baseball To Broadcast On 105.9

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High baseball won Region Championship last year and they hope to do the same this year.

Lowndes baseball will broadcast a hand full of games this year on 105.9.

Games that will be broadcasted:

2/19 @ Valdosta Start at 5:45 P.M.

3/2 vs Yulee Start at 9:45 A.M.

38 Double Header @ Colquitt Co. Start at 4:15 P.M.

3/15 Double Header vs Tift Co Start at 4:15 P.M.

3/22 Double Header @ Camden Co. Start at 4:15 P.M.

3/28 vs Lincoln Start at 5:15 P.M.

4/5 Double Header vs Colquitt Co. Start at 4:15 P.M.

4/9 vs Valdosta Start at 5:45 P.M.

4/12 Double Header @ Tift Co. Start at 4:15 P.M.

4/19 Double Header vs Camden Co. Start at 4:15 P.M.