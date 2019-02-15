//Lowndes Baseball Will Open Their Season Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings will open their 2019 baseball season at home against the Dacula Falcons

Lowndes is coming off one of their best seasons in a while as they were Region Champs last year. They made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

The Vikings hope to get even farther this year.

Lowndes had a 21-13 record last year but with a lot of talent coming back this year, some say they could win a lot more games.

Lowndes will host Dacula today at 5 P.M. at Lowndes High School.

More Info: 2019 Lowndes Baseball Schedule