//Local High Schools To Have National Signing Day Wednesday

VALDOSTA – Valwood High School, Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School will all have football players signing their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, February 6th.

Valwood, who is known for dominating the GISA, will have several players signing tomorrow including J’Lon Aikens, Liam Peterman and Caleb Burns. It’s always a journey for these young men to play high school football and being recruited by big-time schools.

Lowndes High will have five players signing tomorrow including Christian Stephens, De’Anthony Millings, Ashton Musgrove, Parker Brogdon and Jacquaveun Robinson.

Last but not least, Valdosta High School will have nine players signing. Valdosta High School, the winningest high school in the country, is always known for producing great talent to sign at the next level.

We’ll have pictures and names of all the players tomorrow following signing day.

Valwood will have signing day at 9 A.M. followed by Valdosta at 10 A.M. and Lowndes at 11 A.M.