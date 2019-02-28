//Lincoln High OC Leaves For Top Job At Niceville

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Grant Thompson, now former Lincoln Trojans Offensive Coordinator, left to become the Athletic Director and Head Coach at Niceville High School.

Thompson graduated from Niceville in 2001 before eventually becoming the OC at Lincoln High School.

Lincoln has had a long rivalry with Valdosta and faced Lowndes High School this past season.

Thompson hopes to get Niceville to it’s 19th straight postseason appearance this season and maybe even a state title.

