VALDOSTA – Valdosta High Lady ‘Cats defeated Harrison last night to advance to the Final Four.

Valdosta defeated the Harrison Hoyas girls by a score of 54-49. It was a close game the whole game.

The Lady ‘Cats are now 26-3 on the year and are ranked 478 nationally and 15th in the state, according to MaxPreps.

They will face the Lovejoy Wildcats this Saturday, March 2nd.

Whoever wins this game will play for the State Title on March 9th.