//Kix Country/Page Send Lucky Winner to Daytona 500

VALDOSTA – Black Crow Media’s Kix Country 99.5 and Page Heating and Air are sending Jim Mock to the 2019 Daytona 500.

Mock, who hasn’t been since the 2001 Daytona 500, is originally from Florida and is excited to go. He use to cheer for Dale Jr. but will likely pull for Jimmie Johnson this year.

On Sunday, February 17th, Brooke “Dixie Diva” Starr from 99.5 Kix Country will broadcast pre-race from the infield of Daytona sponsored by Page Heating and Air.

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s premiere race of the year and Page Heating and Air, owned by David Page and located in Hahira, loves the idea of sending a fan down with Kix Country to fulfill a dream. People from all over the world come to Daytona, Florida to watch this one race, after all.

During the broadcast Sunday morning sponsored by Page Heating and Air, Starr will talk about drivers, teams, what might happen during the race and will invite everyone out to the Great American Race.

Page, who says he’ll be watching the race from his own home this Sunday, has laid a foundation for his local business based on honesty and dependability – always standing behind their work and “providing top of the line equipment.” Open since 2011, it is located at 5060 Shiloh Road, Hahira, GA.