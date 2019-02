Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Senior football players, Amir Rasul and Naseir Upshur, are no longer with the team according Florida State Athletic Department.

Both players have entered the NCAA Portal and look to play somewhere else. Neither player is on the FSU campus anymore.

Rasul was a running back for FSU who carried the ball 49 times for 244 yards in his career.

Upshur played tight end for the ‘Noles. He played in five games and totaled 53 yards off four receptions.

More Info: FSU Players Enter NCAA Portal