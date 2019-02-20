//Instant Replay Is Making Some Moves In Georgia High School Football

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After being begged for by so many fans of high school football, instant replay might be coming to Georgia high school football.

Instant replay is desperately needed in high school football, at least in State Championship games. Bad calls by refs in Georgia high school football has plagued correct come-outs of big games.

According to GPB.org, “In this week’s GPB Sports Football Fridays in Georgia podcast, Robin Hines, the Executive Director of the GHSA, told me, “Now that the NFHS has given the go-ahead, I’m sure it will be a topic of discussion at our April meeting.” When asked if replay could be instituted in time for the 2019 season, Hines replied, “It could be.””

There were some bad calls in the state championship games the last few years. A bad call hindered Peach County from winning the 3A state championship game that ultimately went to Calhoun.

We’ll see what happens but I am all for instant replay. It is desperately needed in high school football; not just in Georgia but all over the country. It may cost a lot of money to make teams get camera technology and set up around stadiums.

There’s a lot of factors that go into bringing instant replay to high school football. At the end of the day, it is needed and a lot of people will tell you the exact same thing.

