VALDOSTA – Former Houston offensive line coach, Randy Clements, was hired at Florida State University at the same position.

Clements coached at Baylor University and Houston and will join Kendal Briles, who use to coach at Baylor with Clements.

FSU’s offenive line hasn’t been as big or violent as they have been but Clements hopes to turn that around in Tallahassee.

