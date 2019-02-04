//D-1 Offered Freshman Quarterback from Thomasville Transfers To IMG Academy

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Former Thomasville quarterback, Chad Mascoe Jr. transferred to IMG Academy.

As a 6’1″ freshman quarterback, he knows he would have bigger chances and opportunities at IMG.

Mascoe is one of the top prospects already coming out of the 2022 class. The sky is the limit with this quarterback.

As a freshman, he played amazing against some tough competition and led the Bulldogs to a 7-5 record.

According to WALB: “Chad Mascoe, Jr. won MVP at the Future stars game at IMG a few years ago.

When the weekend wrapped up, he set a goal.

“I told my dad, I want to go to IMG, and he said well you’re going to have to grind because I’m not (going to) pay,” said Chad.

He won’t have to.

Following Mascoe’s freshman season starting at Thomasville, he fielded several Division I offers and a call from IMG.”

Him and his parents wondered if he was still going to be able to do all the stuff teenagers do.

According to WALB: ““IMG has homecoming, IMG has prom,” said Chad Mascoe, Sr. “Those kids, trust me, are having just as much fun as any other kid around the world, but at the same time they have access to the facilities and the resources.””

More Info: Mascoe Transfers To IMG Academy