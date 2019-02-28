//Female Soccer Player, 13, Goes Pro, Signs Nike Deal

Share with friends













Source: Washington Post, NYT

Olivia Moultrie, 13-year-old female soccer player, signed a contract with Nike but won’t wear the Nike logo at the University of North Carolina where signed to play at the age of 11.

A report from The New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/25/sports/olivia-moultrie-us-soccer.html)said she passed on the scholarship, as companies like Nike and Adidas had long had her in their sight. Still an amateur in 2018, Nike put her in a promo campaign for soccer cleats – and this past Sunday during the Feb. 24 Oscars presentation, she appeared at the end of an inspiring commercial.

According to a report from The New York Times, Moultrie made multiple trips last year to Europe to meet and train with some of the continent’s biggest clubs: Olympique Lyon and Paris St.-Germain in France, and Bayern Munich in Germany. With the help of her father, K.C., she has maintained an active presence on social media, posting highlight clips to more than 87,000 followers on Instagram.

Moultrie’s agent said the Nike deal is worth more than the four-year scholarship to North Carolina.

