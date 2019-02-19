//FAMU Football Announces 2019 Schedule

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Florida A&M University announced their 2019 schedule and it won’t be easy for the Rattlers this year.

FAMU will start off the 2019 season at the University of Central Florida on August 29th before coming back home and facing Ft. Valley State on September 14th.

The following Saturday on September 21st, FAMU will go up against Southern University in Tallahassee.

They’ll be on the road the following week in Norfolk, Virginia against the Norfolk State Spartans. The Rattlers will come back home for Homecoming and face the North Carolina Central University Eagles on October 5th.

It gets a little tougher as FAMU goes on the road October 12th to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

The next couple games don’t get easier as they get to come back home on October 19th to face North Carolina A&T and then on the road again to face Morgan State on October 26th.

The next two games will be at home against Delaware State on November 2nd and November 16th against Howard.

The final regular season game of the year will be on the road at Bethune-Cookman on November 23rd.

This is not an easy schedule for the Rattlers but they welcome the challenge and hope to get better throughout the season.