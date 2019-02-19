//Donaldson Ready To Start With Braves

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Josh Donaldson, the former Oakland A, Toronto Blue Jay and Cleveland Indian, is now with the Atlanta Braves and is excited for the opportunity.

Donaldson reported to the Braves training camp in Florida and looks refreshed for the 2019 season. He’s been handicapped by injuries the last few years but doesn’t show a sign of pain this year.

Donaldson has won all kind of accolades and has had amazing stats with other teams. He looks to do the same with the Braves and bring a leadership of his own to the team.

The former Blue Jay signed with his childhood team on November 26th of last year. He didn’t entertain an offer with anyone else once the Braves offered him.

Donaldson is projected to start 2nd in the 2019 spring lineup with the Braves behind Ender Inciarte. Acuña Jr. will most likely be moved down to the 4th spot after having a spectacular year in the lead-off position in 2018.

