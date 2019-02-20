//Deep-South’s Oldest Rivalry Might Get Moved Earlier In The Season

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia-Auburn game could be getting moved to October instead of being played back-to-back with Georgia Tech.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, “Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said last May at the SEC Spring Meetings he was interested in a schedule arrangement that would prevent Georgia from playing rivalry games with Auburn and Georgia Tech “back to back” in the same month.”

It would help out Georgia and Auburn tremendously. They would play each other then go to their rivalry games with Georgia-Georgia Tech and Auburn-Alabama. Both Georgia and Auburn had games in between their rivalry games last year to help the scheduling a little bit.

They could possibly be making the move to play each other in October as early as 2020.

According to Smart, ” It’s not as simple as the schools agreeing to change things up.”

More Info: Georgia-Auburn Might Get Moved To October