//Cooper Cain Is Named NCBWA National Pitcher Of The Week

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State’s Cooper Cain was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Pitcher Of The Week.

Cain threw his first no-hitter this past Sunday in a win over Kentucky Weslyan.

According to VSU Athletics,

“He earned Co-Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Week honors and NCBWA South Region Pitcher of the Week accolades for his efforts. Cain is 2-1 this year in four starts with one complete game and a 2.25 ERA. He has pitched 20 innings, allowing nine hits, seven runs – five earned, walked 11 and fanned a team-high 35 as teams are hitting .129 against him.”

