VALDOSTA -After the departure of Kerwin Bell, Valdosta State University has hired their new head football coach.

The Blazers will now be taken over by Gary Goff. Goff is coming fro Tiffin University to coach the Blazers.

He was one of three candidates for the job.

Goff has had success wherever he’s been. He turned around the West Virginia Wesleyan prgram in 2010 to a 9-2 and he took Tiffin University program to a 9-2 record last year in Ohio.

