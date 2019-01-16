//Vince Dooley Guest Speaker at the 2019 Building Leaders Boy Scouts Dinner

Share with friends













By Chase Calhoun

VALDOSTA – Former Georgia Bulldog head coach, Vince Dooley, was the guest speaker at the 2019 Building Leaders Boy Scout dinner Tuesday, January 15 held at the Rainwater Conference Center.

Dooley coached at the University of Georgia from 1964-1988. He had a record of 201-77-10 at UGA and won the 1980 National Championship. Dooley coached legend Herschel Walker who brought home the Heisman trophy and Maxwell award.

Dooley had an enduring impact at Georgia. His leadership and coaching skills will never be lost or forgotten.

Dooley talked about his life and stories about Georgia football at the fundraiser. He had advice for young people: “Prepare yourself to be lucky. Prepare yourself to take advantage of opportunities when they come along.”

Dooley also mentioned the five Ps: Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance. That is very true when a lot of us, especially young adults, are not prepared for this world and jobs. We always need to be prepared for everything in front of us no matter what it is.

The Boy Scouts of America South Georgia council has set a goal of $103,000 and have already raised $47,000.