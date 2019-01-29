//Viking Head Baseball Coach Replaced

Share with friends













LOWNDES – After becoming fully aware of the playing of an ineligible player during the 2018 Lowndes High Viking baseball season, the Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department and Lowndes High School administration have contacted the Georgia High School Association and reported the violation.

On Friday, January 25, Lowndes notified GHSA of the self-imposed forfeiture of five (5) games during the 2018 season in which an ineligible player was played.

These games include two (2) JV games – March 31 vs Ware and April 2 vs Valdosta – and three (3) varsity games – April 6 vs Colquitt, April 9 vs Valdosta, and April 11 vs Cook.

After the resignation of Rusty Beale, Danny Redshaw will assume the head coaching duties of the Vikings for the 2019 season. Redshaw is currently a Lowndes High assistant principal and assistant athletic director, and he served as the baseball head coach for 17 seasons from 1998 to 2014. During his tenure as head coach, the Vikings compiled a record of 334-192, winning nine (9) region titles and the state championship in 2000.

Also joining the Viking baseball staff for the upcoming season is Ryan Page as a varsity assistant and Logan Hutchinson as the pitching coach.