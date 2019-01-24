//Valdosta State Basketball On The Road Tonight

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Blazers men’s basketball team will go on the road tonight in a non-conference game against the Montevallo Falcons.

VSU comes into the game with a 14-4 record and a 7-3 record in the Gulf South Conference. The Blazers have won four out their last six games and hope to make it five out of their last seven games.

Montevallo will have to come on the road to VSU next Thursday at the Complex.

The game tonight at Montevallo will start at 8:30 P.M.

To listen to the game or see the rest of the Blazers Schedule, go to https://vstateblazers.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball.