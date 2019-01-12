//Valdosta High Volleyball Finishes Great Season

Share with friends













The Valdosta High School volleyball just finished a great season, their best to date.



The JV team just finished their 4th year and ended the season with a record of 18-6. Most of their losses came from teams in the Macon and Columbus area. Areas who have had volleyball teams for 10 + years. At our banquet last week we awarded the following players with these awards:

MVS – Isabella Kassum

Best offensive player – Shamyiah Bethay

Best defensive player – Terry Pizzaro

Most improved player – Stanashia Wright

Varsity in only their second season had a record of 26-14 and made it to the sweet 16 in the State Playoffs. After so many firsts the first 3 years of the program we had two very important ones this year. We graduated our first 4-year-players for the program. They are Rachel Massingill, Molly Mizell, and Macee Chappuis. We had our first All Region nominations and awards. Four in total. Lilly Parrish and Kemari Smith were awarded All Region 1st Team, and Adair Rodemaker and Talley Petermann were awarded All Region 2nd Team. Finally the last first this season, and the most impressive one is that the team, in only their 2nd year as playing as varsity, made it to 2nd round in the State Playoffs, the Sweet 16.

At our banquet we awarded the following players:

MVP – Rachel Massingill. Rachel has won this award all 4 year playing for the Wildcats.

Best Offensive player – Adair Rodemaker

Best Defensive player – Lilly Parrish

Best Spirit – Lauren Sharper





From left: Coach Nicole Walker, Coach Josh Spalding, Shamyiah Bethay, Stanashia Wright, Isabell Kassum



From left: Coach Patrice Smith, Lauren Sharper, Adair Rodemaker, Lilly Parrish, Rachel Massingill, and head coach Anna McCall.



From left: Lilly Parrish, Talley Petermann, Adair Rodemaker, Kemari Smith.





