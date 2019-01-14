//Valwood Player Chosen For U.S. Under-18 International Bowl Roster

Share with friends













INDIANAPOLIS – Forty-one (41) high school student-athletes spanning 23 states have been selected for the 2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team, USA Football announced today. The U.S. U-18 National Team will compete against the Canadian Under-18 National Team on Friday, Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium as part of International Bowl X. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Recognized as American Football’s largest annual global competition, International Bowl X features 16 high school-aged teams spanning five countries on two continents. U.S. National and Select Teams will compete against teams representing Canada, Mexico and Panama. As a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and the sport’s national governing body, USA Football manages U.S. National Teams for international competition.

TYREE SPINNER, head coach at The Avalon School in Wheaton, Md., is the head coach of the U-18 National Team. Prior to his five seasons as head coach of the Black Knights, Spinner spent two years at Rockville (Md.) Wootton High School. Spinner served as a U.S. National team head coach in the past two International Bowls, leading the Under-17 Select Team in 2017 and Under-16 Select Team in 2018.

U.S. National Team alumni include DT MALCOM BROWN (New England Patriots/University of Texas), LB SHAQUEM GRIFFIN (Seattle Seahawks/University of Central Florida), QB DWAYNE HASKINS (Ohio State University), RB TODD GURLEY (Los Angeles Rams/Georgia University), DB TYRANN MATHIEU (Houston Texans/LSU), RB JONATHAN TAYLOR (University of Wisconsin) and DE STEPHON TUITT (Pittsburgh Steelers/University of Notre Dame).

All International Bowl games will be played at AT&T Stadium and streamed live on ESPN3. The link to stream Friday’s U.S. U-18 National Team game can be accessedhere. International Bowl game tickets and details are available at www.internationalbowl.com.

2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team roster:

NAME POS. HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL Christian Abraham DB Orange, N.J. Paramus Catholic Dwyane Allick Jr. OL Laurel, Md. DeMatha Catholic Denzel Blackwell DB Houston, Texas Strake Jesuit Reise Collier LB Oklahoma City, Okla. Carl Albert Andrew Davis WR Elizabethtown Ky. John Hardin Jace Davis OL Baytown, Texas Goose Creek Memorial Philip (Trey) Dawson QB Middlebury, Conn. The Kent School Parker Ellis WR Savage, Minn. Prior Lake Josh Elm OL Pittsburgh, Pa. Avonworth Charles Finley TE Irvington, N.J. DePaul Catholic Josh Fryar OL Indianapolis, Ind. Beech Grove Isaiah Gamble LB Palm Bay, Fla. Heritage Jared Gipson WR Stockton, Calif. Saint Mary’s Devin Gunter WR Missouri City, Texas Ridge Point Ethan Hagler DL Cove, Texas Barbers Hill Hayden Hagler TE Sulphur, La. Sulphur Kendrick Hobson DB Lawrence, Kan. Lawrence Matthew Horne DB Elk Grove, Calif. Elk Grove Gabriel Lopez LB North Las Vegas, Nev. Desert Pines Kaevion Mack WR Peoria, Ill. Peoria Tre Maxwell LB Centreville, Va. Centreville Seven McGee WR Rochester, N.Y. East Christian Miller DB Beaufort, S.C. Hilton Head Clark Miller LS Valdosta, Ga. Valwood Caleb Murphy DL Salem, Ind. West Washington Myles Nash RB Rowlett, Texas Sachse Westley Neal Jr. DL Miami, Fla. Gulliver Prep Dominick Pallotto OL Centennial, Colo. Cherry Creek Joseph Perkins DB Jackson, Miss. Madison-Ridgeland Academy Nathan Peterson OL Dixon, Calif. Dixon Fabrizio Pinton K/P The Woodlands, Texas The Woodlands Ken Seals QB Azle, Texas Weatherford Spencer Shaver LB Savage, Minn. Prior Lake Jailynn Simon DL Katy, Texas Seven Lakes Jaymian Simon DL Katy, Texas Seven Lakes Zakee Swann RB Hillside, N.J. Irvington Nicholas Taiste OL West Columbia, S.C. White Knoll Sione Tongauiha DL Phoenix, Ariz. Tempe Hunter Washington DB Katy, Texas Katy Andre Witt Jr. DB Watkinsville, Ga. Oconee County Connor Woodruff OL Cincinnati, Ohio Summit Country Day

2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team coaching staff: