//Valwood Player Chosen For U.S. Under-18 International Bowl Roster
Local SportsJanuary 14, 2019

Valwood Player Chosen For U.S. Under-18 International Bowl Roster

Share with friends

INDIANAPOLIS – Forty-one (41) high school student-athletes spanning 23 states have been selected for the 2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team, USA Football announced today. The U.S. U-18 National Team will compete against the Canadian Under-18 National Team on Friday, Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium as part of International Bowl X. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Recognized as American Football’s largest annual global competition, International Bowl X features 16 high school-aged teams spanning five countries on two continents. U.S. National and Select Teams will compete against teams representing Canada, Mexico and Panama. As a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and the sport’s national governing body, USA Football manages U.S. National Teams for international competition.

TYREE SPINNER, head coach at The Avalon School in Wheaton, Md., is the head coach of the U-18 National Team. Prior to his five seasons as head coach of the Black Knights, Spinner spent two years at Rockville (Md.) Wootton High School. Spinner served as a U.S. National team head coach in the past two International Bowls, leading the Under-17 Select Team in 2017 and Under-16 Select Team in 2018.

U.S. National Team alumni include DT MALCOM BROWN (New England Patriots/University of Texas), LB SHAQUEM GRIFFIN (Seattle Seahawks/University of Central Florida), QB DWAYNE HASKINS (Ohio State University), RB TODD GURLEY (Los Angeles Rams/Georgia University), DB TYRANN MATHIEU (Houston Texans/LSU), RB JONATHAN TAYLOR (University of Wisconsin) and DE STEPHON TUITT (Pittsburgh Steelers/University of Notre Dame).

All International Bowl games will be played at AT&T Stadium and streamed live on ESPN3. The link to stream Friday’s U.S. U-18 National Team game can be accessedhere. International Bowl game tickets and details are available at www.internationalbowl.com.

2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team roster:

NAMEPOS.HOMETOWNHIGH SCHOOL
Christian AbrahamDBOrange, N.J.Paramus Catholic
Dwyane Allick Jr.OLLaurel, Md.DeMatha Catholic
Denzel BlackwellDBHouston, TexasStrake Jesuit
Reise CollierLBOklahoma City, Okla.Carl Albert
Andrew DavisWRElizabethtown Ky.John Hardin
Jace DavisOLBaytown, TexasGoose Creek Memorial
Philip (Trey) DawsonQBMiddlebury, Conn.The Kent School
Parker EllisWRSavage, Minn.Prior Lake
Josh ElmOLPittsburgh, Pa.Avonworth
Charles FinleyTEIrvington, N.J.DePaul Catholic
Josh FryarOLIndianapolis, Ind.Beech Grove
Isaiah GambleLBPalm Bay, Fla.Heritage
Jared GipsonWRStockton, Calif.Saint Mary’s
Devin GunterWRMissouri City, TexasRidge Point
Ethan HaglerDLCove, TexasBarbers Hill
Hayden HaglerTESulphur, La.Sulphur
Kendrick HobsonDBLawrence, Kan.Lawrence
Matthew HorneDBElk Grove, Calif.Elk Grove
Gabriel LopezLBNorth Las Vegas, Nev.Desert Pines
Kaevion MackWRPeoria, Ill.Peoria
Tre MaxwellLBCentreville, Va.Centreville
Seven McGeeWRRochester, N.Y.East
Christian MillerDBBeaufort, S.C.Hilton Head
Clark MillerLSValdosta, Ga.Valwood
Caleb MurphyDLSalem, Ind.West Washington
Myles NashRBRowlett, TexasSachse
Westley Neal Jr.DLMiami, Fla.Gulliver Prep
Dominick PallottoOLCentennial, Colo.Cherry Creek
Joseph PerkinsDBJackson, Miss.Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Nathan PetersonOLDixon, Calif.Dixon
Fabrizio PintonK/PThe Woodlands, TexasThe Woodlands
Ken SealsQBAzle, TexasWeatherford
Spencer ShaverLBSavage, Minn.Prior Lake
Jailynn SimonDLKaty, TexasSeven Lakes
Jaymian SimonDLKaty, TexasSeven Lakes
Zakee SwannRBHillside, N.J.Irvington
Nicholas TaisteOLWest Columbia, S.C.White Knoll
Sione TongauihaDLPhoenix, Ariz.Tempe
Hunter WashingtonDBKaty, TexasKaty
Andre Witt Jr.DBWatkinsville, Ga.Oconee County
Connor WoodruffOLCincinnati, OhioSummit Country Day

2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team coaching staff:

NAMEPOS.SCHOOL
Tyree SpinnerHead CoachWheaton (Md.) The Avalon School
Jeff BarnettOffensive LineRice University (Texas)
Rob HinsonDefensive CoordinatorErial (N.J.) Timber Creek
Willie KofeDefensive LineSouth Jordan (Utah) Bingham
Jordan McGowanWide ReceiversSacramento City College (Calif.)
Kresean ReedDefensive BacksMidwestern State University (Texas)
Bryson SpinnerOffensive CoordinatorWheaton (Md.) The Avalon School
Vai TauaRunning BacksUniversity of Nevada

Related posts