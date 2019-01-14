//Valwood Player Chosen For U.S. Under-18 International Bowl Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – Forty-one (41) high school student-athletes spanning 23 states have been selected for the 2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team, USA Football announced today. The U.S. U-18 National Team will compete against the Canadian Under-18 National Team on Friday, Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium as part of International Bowl X. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. CT.
Recognized as American Football’s largest annual global competition, International Bowl X features 16 high school-aged teams spanning five countries on two continents. U.S. National and Select Teams will compete against teams representing Canada, Mexico and Panama. As a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and the sport’s national governing body, USA Football manages U.S. National Teams for international competition.
TYREE SPINNER, head coach at The Avalon School in Wheaton, Md., is the head coach of the U-18 National Team. Prior to his five seasons as head coach of the Black Knights, Spinner spent two years at Rockville (Md.) Wootton High School. Spinner served as a U.S. National team head coach in the past two International Bowls, leading the Under-17 Select Team in 2017 and Under-16 Select Team in 2018.
U.S. National Team alumni include DT MALCOM BROWN (New England Patriots/University of Texas), LB SHAQUEM GRIFFIN (Seattle Seahawks/University of Central Florida), QB DWAYNE HASKINS (Ohio State University), RB TODD GURLEY (Los Angeles Rams/Georgia University), DB TYRANN MATHIEU (Houston Texans/LSU), RB JONATHAN TAYLOR (University of Wisconsin) and DE STEPHON TUITT (Pittsburgh Steelers/University of Notre Dame).
All International Bowl games will be played at AT&T Stadium and streamed live on ESPN3. The link to stream Friday’s U.S. U-18 National Team game can be accessedhere. International Bowl game tickets and details are available at www.internationalbowl.com.
2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team roster:
|NAME
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Christian Abraham
|DB
|Orange, N.J.
|Paramus Catholic
|Dwyane Allick Jr.
|OL
|Laurel, Md.
|DeMatha Catholic
|Denzel Blackwell
|DB
|Houston, Texas
|Strake Jesuit
|Reise Collier
|LB
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|Carl Albert
|Andrew Davis
|WR
|Elizabethtown Ky.
|John Hardin
|Jace Davis
|OL
|Baytown, Texas
|Goose Creek Memorial
|Philip (Trey) Dawson
|QB
|Middlebury, Conn.
|The Kent School
|Parker Ellis
|WR
|Savage, Minn.
|Prior Lake
|Josh Elm
|OL
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Avonworth
|Charles Finley
|TE
|Irvington, N.J.
|DePaul Catholic
|Josh Fryar
|OL
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Beech Grove
|Isaiah Gamble
|LB
|Palm Bay, Fla.
|Heritage
|Jared Gipson
|WR
|Stockton, Calif.
|Saint Mary’s
|Devin Gunter
|WR
|Missouri City, Texas
|Ridge Point
|Ethan Hagler
|DL
|Cove, Texas
|Barbers Hill
|Hayden Hagler
|TE
|Sulphur, La.
|Sulphur
|Kendrick Hobson
|DB
|Lawrence, Kan.
|Lawrence
|Matthew Horne
|DB
|Elk Grove, Calif.
|Elk Grove
|Gabriel Lopez
|LB
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Desert Pines
|Kaevion Mack
|WR
|Peoria, Ill.
|Peoria
|Tre Maxwell
|LB
|Centreville, Va.
|Centreville
|Seven McGee
|WR
|Rochester, N.Y.
|East
|Christian Miller
|DB
|Beaufort, S.C.
|Hilton Head
|Clark Miller
|LS
|Valdosta, Ga.
|Valwood
|Caleb Murphy
|DL
|Salem, Ind.
|West Washington
|Myles Nash
|RB
|Rowlett, Texas
|Sachse
|Westley Neal Jr.
|DL
|Miami, Fla.
|Gulliver Prep
|Dominick Pallotto
|OL
|Centennial, Colo.
|Cherry Creek
|Joseph Perkins
|DB
|Jackson, Miss.
|Madison-Ridgeland Academy
|Nathan Peterson
|OL
|Dixon, Calif.
|Dixon
|Fabrizio Pinton
|K/P
|The Woodlands, Texas
|The Woodlands
|Ken Seals
|QB
|Azle, Texas
|Weatherford
|Spencer Shaver
|LB
|Savage, Minn.
|Prior Lake
|Jailynn Simon
|DL
|Katy, Texas
|Seven Lakes
|Jaymian Simon
|DL
|Katy, Texas
|Seven Lakes
|Zakee Swann
|RB
|Hillside, N.J.
|Irvington
|Nicholas Taiste
|OL
|West Columbia, S.C.
|White Knoll
|Sione Tongauiha
|DL
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Tempe
|Hunter Washington
|DB
|Katy, Texas
|Katy
|Andre Witt Jr.
|DB
|Watkinsville, Ga.
|Oconee County
|Connor Woodruff
|OL
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Summit Country Day
2019 U.S. Under-18 National Team coaching staff:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|Tyree Spinner
|Head Coach
|Wheaton (Md.) The Avalon School
|Jeff Barnett
|Offensive Line
|Rice University (Texas)
|Rob Hinson
|Defensive Coordinator
|Erial (N.J.) Timber Creek
|Willie Kofe
|Defensive Line
|South Jordan (Utah) Bingham
|Jordan McGowan
|Wide Receivers
|Sacramento City College (Calif.)
|Kresean Reed
|Defensive Backs
|Midwestern State University (Texas)
|Bryson Spinner
|Offensive Coordinator
|Wheaton (Md.) The Avalon School
|Vai Taua
|Running Backs
|University of Nevada