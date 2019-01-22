//“The Game Plan” Has Their First Show

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – “The Game Plan,” hosted by Valdosta Today’s Sports Editor, Chase Calhoun, and Hot 102.7’s, Big El, had their first show last night as they talked about the NFC and AFC Championship games plus other topics.

If you want a sports show where people say what you want to and don’t mind two guys who are passionate about sports go at it, tune in to this show.

Chase and Big El have wanted to do this and came up with the idea after months of talking about it. They cover a wide range of topics from football to baseball to baseball and so much more.

The show will be every Monday at 5 P.M. on Facebook live on their page “The Game Plan.”

If you miss any of their shows, you can always watch it on http://valdostatoday.com/thegameplan/.