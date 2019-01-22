//Super Bowl LIII Is Not Cheap

VALDOSTA – With Super Bowl LIII set, ticket estimates have come out and it is not cheap.
Tickets for the game are between $3,475 and $15,925. That is absolutely insane. I guess we’re finding out who the real football fanatics are.
This is even more insane: CNBC.com estimates that attending the game game will cost between $3,928 and $18,087.
Here’s where CNBC came up with for this year’s Big Game:
1. Getting into the game: $3,475 to $15,925. As of last night, tickets on the SECONDARY market were going for between $3,800 and $35,000.
2. Transportation to Atlanta: $64 to $220
3. Lodging: $300 to $1,422
4. Food: $70 to $125
5. Getting around town: $19 to $110
6. Entertainment: $0 to $285.
So the total came between $3,928 and $18,087. How much would you pay to attend the biggest game of the year?
