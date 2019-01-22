//Super Bowl LIII Is Not Cheap
January 22, 2019

Super Bowl LIII Is Not Cheap

VALDOSTA – With Super Bowl LIII set, ticket estimates have come out and it is not cheap.

Tickets for the game are between $3,475 and $15,925. That is absolutely insane. I guess we’re finding out who the real football fanatics are.

This is even more insane: CNBC.com estimates that attending the game game will cost between $3,928 and $18,087.

Here’s where CNBC came up with for this year’s Big Game:

1.  Getting into the game:  $3,475 to $15,925.  As of last night, tickets on the SECONDARY market were going for between $3,800 and $35,000.

2.  Transportation to Atlanta:  $64 to $220

3.  Lodging:  $300 to $1,422

4.  Food:  $70 to $125

5.  Getting around town:  $19 to $110

6.  Entertainment:  $0 to $285.

So the total came between $3,928 and $18,087. How much would you pay to attend the biggest game of the year?

More Info: Estimated Price To Attend The Super Bowl

