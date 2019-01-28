//New VSU Blazer Coach to be Introduced Tuesday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – VSU will announce the new coach for the Blazers at a press conference Tuesday at The Complex.

After the Blazers won their fourth national championship, finishing 14-0 last season, former head coach Kerwin Bell was spotlighted as a hot piece of property, getting scooped up by the University of Florida.

Gary Goff, a 1996 VSU grad, returns to his alma mater from NCAA Division II Tiffin University in Ohio where he has been the head coach of the Dragons for the past eight years.

Last season, Goff lead the Dragons to a 9-2 record and 6-2 in the Great Midwest Conference as the team began the season 9-0 and was ranked as high as No. 15 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 in 2018.

Goff had 16 Dragons named to G-MAC All-Conference teams in 2018, the most ever in the Goff era.

“The previous staff did an excellent job with this team, which is full with talent and potential,” Goff said to VSU Athletics. “I am very excited about working with these young men in pursuit of another championship.”

Goff played for former Blazer head coach Hal Mumme and former offensive coordinator Mike Leach in 1996. While playing in Valdosta, Goff helped lead the Blazers to their first Gulf South Conference title in 1996 and the first two NCAA playoff seasons in program history in 1994 and 1996.

He walked-on for the Blazers in the spring of 1993 after transferring to VSU from the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. He was named a team captain in 1996 after earning an athletic scholarship.

The Blazers, with Goff, went 35-13 during his career at VSU under Mumme earning letters in 1995 and 1996.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from VSU and holds a master’s degree from Tiffin. Goff is a native of Picayune, Miss., and he and his wife Tiffanie have two children, Audrey and Tyler.

Goff expressed excitement for being able to come back to his athletic roots as head coach.

“I am truly honored and blessed to return to VSU and carry on the rich tradition of success that has been established within this football program,” Goff said to VSU Athletics. “I want to thank Dr. Carvajal and Mr. Reinhard for the opportunity to lead my alma mater.”