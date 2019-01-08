//Lowndes To Host Tift County

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After a close loss to Camden County this past Saturday, Lowndes basketball looks to get back on the winning side as they host, region-foe, Tift County.

The Vikings lost 40-38 against Camden County last Saturday but you bet Lowndes is gonna come out swinging tonight.

Lowndes comes into the game with a record of 9-8 and 0-1 in the region. They will have two more home games before they’re on the road again. The Vikings are 3-2 at home this season and want a lot of support for the rest of the region schedule.

Tift County hopes to defeat the Vikings and add another win to an already impressive record of 10-7. Having beat Valdosta last Saturday, they come into the game with a two-game win streak and a lot of momentum.

The game will start at 7:30 P.M. and will be on the campus of Lowndes High School.

Lowndes Basketball Schedule