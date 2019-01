Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High basketball will host non-region opponent, Hamilton County out of Jasper, Florida, on Tuesday, January 15th.

After winning four out of their last six games, Lowndes looks to continue some momentum against Hamilton County before getting back into region play.

Lowndes comes into the game with a 10-8 record and 1-2 record in Region-1.

The match up between these two teams will be on Tuesday, January 15th at 7:30 P.M. at Lowndes School.