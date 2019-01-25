//Lowndes High Announces New 2019 Football Schedule

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School has changed up their football schedule and has added a brand new opponent for the 2019 season.

Press Release From Lowndes County Schools:

“Entering the second year of a two year scheduling cycle, the Vikings 2019 football schedule reflects only one major change from 2018. Due to scheduling issues, Lincoln High (Tallahassee) could not return in 2019 and Lowndes has replaced them with Miami Northwestern High. The Northwestern Bulls finished the 2018 season as the Florida 6A state champs. They will visit Martin Stadium on September 20.



The Vikings will travel to Bainbridge for a preseason game on August 16. The regular season begins on August 23 with Drew (Riverdale) followed by Chamblee. Drew and Chamblee High are the only teams on the schedule that did not make the state playoffs last year. Parkview visits on September 6 and the Vikings travel to Sharpsburg (East Coweta) on September 13.



Valdosta High comes to Martin Stadium on September 27 and region play starts on October 18. For the region, Lowndes travels to Tift and Camden before closing with Colquitt at home on November 1. The 7A state playoffs begin on November 15.



Season ticket information will be available in the coming weeks. #OneLowndes”