//Lowndes and Valdosta Basketball Look To Hit Double-Digit Wins

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes and Valdosta High School basketball look to get better with Saturday wins.

Lowndes High basketball will travel to Camden County this Saturday, January 5th. The Vikings are trying to get a a spark going this season as they come into the game 9-7 on the year. They are currently on a three-game win streak with wins against Baker County, Seminole County and Pelham.

Camden County wants to end Lowndes’ win streak and get their tenth win of the season.

The Lowndes vs Camden county game will start at 7:30 P.M. in Kingsland.

As for the Valdosta Wildcats, they are also looking to get to double-digits as they host Tift County this Saturday. The ‘Cats have had a good year with a record of 9-5.

Tift County wants to get some momentum and defeat both TitleTown schools as they will travel to Lowndes High on January 8th.

The game between Valdosta and Tift County will be on Saturday at 7:30 P.M. at Valdosta High School.